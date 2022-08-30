Chandler Powell Posted the Sweetest Family Portrait & Shared Heartwarming Words About Bindi Irwin

Chandler Powell is paying tribute to his wife Bindi Irwin with some very sweet words and an adorable family portrait. The proud husband and dad took to Instagram to share an homage to Irwin, which included a snapshot of the duo with their baby Grace Warrior. They’re all wearing matching khaki outfits … be still our hearts!

“Taking a moment to appreciate the strongest, bravest and kindest person I know, @bindisueirwin,” Powell wrote. “Grace and I both got so lucky to have you in our lives. No matter what, we can always count on you. We appreciate everything you do day in and day out. You are one tough mama and we love you so much❤️.”

Fans could not get over his heartfelt shoutout and little Grace Warrior, who looks like such a happy baby. “Baby Grace’s smile!! 💞💞💞💞💞💞,” one person exclaimed. Another commenter gushed: “This is gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️ Grace is getting so big. ❤️”

Powell is vocal about what a wonderful mom Irwin is to Grace. He frequently takes to social media to give her loving kudos on her parenting skills. In July, Powell shared a beautiful series of snapshots that featured Irwin embracing Grace in celebration of his wife’s birthday. “You spend every day of the year thinking about others, I’m so happy that today is about celebrating you,” he wrote. “You are the most kind-hearted person, caring mama, loving wife and my best friend. I love you (and so does Grace)❤️ .”

The tight-knit family is always up to a new adventure, whether they’re bird watching in a scenic park or going on a hike (Grace, it turns out, is the “best tree spotter in the world”).

One of our favorite recent moments? That time that Grace adorably snuck up on an elephant statue at the zoo. Just look at that knee bend! We can’t wait to see the many more adventures this threesome embarks on as Grace gets older.

