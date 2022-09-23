These are the Best Kids’ Clothing Sales to Shop This Weekend — Save More Than 50% on Carter’s, Old Navy & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though summer is coming to an end and the scorching temperatures are finally cooling down, it’s time to buckle up and get ready for fall and chilly weather activities. But wait. Let’s reminisce on the summer for a moment. For the past few weeks, it seems like there’s been sale after sale (we’re not complaining). From Prime Day to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, it’s been a summer of sales. Most recently, Labor Day sales just passed, but most retailers have extended their deals and added new ways to save.

Now it’s time to shop for the best deals happening this weekend. Ahead, see our favorite retailers to shop from, and sales on kids’ clothes that you don’t want to miss.

QVC — Markdowns on Comfy Clothes

Juicy Couture

QVC is slashing the prices on select loungewear for kids, including soft pajama sets and pullovers. One item that will be in our carts this weekend? This two-piece Juicy Couture pajama set that’s under $35.

Hacci Princess Pajama Set $29.92, originally $34.50

Primary — 50% Off Tees

Save big on bright, colorful tees. Primary is offering more that 50 percent off t-shirts and tanks in an assortment of styles, from flutter sleeves to Peter Pan polos.

Legging Tee in Rainbow Graphic $8.00

Hanna Andersson — Up to 30% Off Pajamas

If you want to save on seasonal long johns, head to Hanna Andersson, where you’ll find plenty of adorable options. There are Santa pajamas galore, along with reindeer-themed ensembles and Menorah prints.

Baby Zip Sleeper $30.80

Nordstrom — Up to 50% on Sale Items

Birkenstock

Update your child’s wardrobe with some comfy staples that are currently on sale, including Nike sneakers that are up to 40% off and Adidas kicks that are more than 20% off. You’ll also find discounted onesies, tees and fleece shorts.

Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal $44.96, originally $59.95

Egg New York — 25% Off Transitional Styles

Save 25% on fall styles from Egg New York with the code PREFALL25. You’ll find a plethora of cozy sweats, rompers in fun prints and dresses that are perfect for nip-in-the-air weather. There’s also plenty of t-shirts and sweatshirts for layering.

Maritza Dress $75

Gap — 40 % Off Kid’s & Baby Styles

For some seriously cute and on-theme fall clothing, you have to check out Gap Kids. The loved brand has up to 40 percent off on kids’ and baby clothes during their fall savings event, happening now.

Toddler Hooded Khaki Jacket $39.99, originally $69.95

Old Navy — Up to 50% Off Kids & Baby Sale

Old Navy

Old Navy’s fall section is packed with jackets, denim, and sweaters. But this weekend, make sure to stock up on t-shirts that start at just $4 and jeans for under $15.

Corduroy Pinafore Overall Dress $20.00

Carter’s — Save 50% Off on Sale Items

Carter's

There are more than 1,000 items on Carter’s site that are 50% off right now, from soft terry cloth joggers to comfy athletic skirts and tees. Some shirts are as low as $7 and leggings (with fun printed patterns to boot!) are selling for $8.

Leopard French Terry Top $15.00

OshKosh B’gosh — Up to 40% Off on New Arrivals

OshKosh B’gosh

OshKosh B’gosh is known for its notoriously great deals, and now you can still score PJs, tops, and bottoms at a fraction of the cost. Save up to 40 percent on new fall arrivals this awkward.

Flare Jeans $17.00, originally $34.00

Maisonette — Up to 70% Off on Sale Items

Maisonette

This luxe children’s brand designs the kind of products you secretly wish were for adults too. Their elegant threads, which look like they’re straight out of a chic French store, are currently on sale for up to 60% off. An indigo blue twill jacket, ideal for a lightly chill day, is less than $15 while a delicate collared dress that features tiny berries has a 10% discount.

Lux Baby Gift Set $84.00

J.Crew — 40% Off Select Kids’ Styles

J. Crew

J.Crew Kids is packed with new arrivals for your kids this fall. And they just added hundreds of markdowns for the weekend. You can save on kid’s t-shirts for next summer, denim for fall, and cozy loungewear pieces.

Kids' Relaxed-Fit Shirt $42.50, originally $59.50

Target — Up to 20% On Red Hot Savings Deals

Target

Target’s sales are always in full swing, so oexpect great savings at anytime. This Cat and Jack skirt is perfect for fall — it’s $13 right now!

Cat & Jack Corduroy Skirt $12.75

The Children’s Place — Savings Up to 60%

The Children's Place

There are sales of up to 60% over at The Children’s Place, with price cuts on adorable rompers, overalls, shirt dresses and sweater dresses. Most discounted items are less than $15 and they’re the perfect transitional items as we move away from hot summer days into cool fall weather.

Girls Floral Ruffle Romper $16.48

Athleta Girl — Up to 60% Off Sale Styles

Athleta Girl

If your mini-me loves activewear, don’t forget to shop at Athleta’s sale. Right now, you can save up to 60 percent off of sale styles so you can stock up for next season, or snag a few transitional pieces for fall.

Athleta Girl Swing Skort $36.99, originally $49.00

H&M — Up to 50% Off Sale Items

H&M

H&M is a one-stop shop for the best basics, and you can also grab your little ones some new clothes just in time for the change of seasons. This weekend, shop some irresistible items for up 50 percent off.

Cotton Twill Chinos $12.99, originally $19.99

Macy’s — 20%—60% Off Kids’ Clothes

Macy's

Don’t forget to look at Macy’s for kids’ clothes when you need a good sale. The trusted retailer is offering up to 60 percent off kids and baby clothes. You can save on Ralph Lauren, Carter’s, and more!

Baby Boys Three-Piece Dinosaur Take-Me-Home Set $14.56, originally

Tea Collection — 25% Off Dresses

Tea Collection

Shop dozens of brightly colored frocks for a fraction of the price. Dresses from the Tea Collection are up to 25% right now and they all feature fun patterns like eye-catching flower designs. You’ll also discover discounts on graphic tees and joggers for under $30.