Amy Schumer Just Got So Candid About The Most Painful Part of Being a Working Parent

Amy Schumer got very real about what it’s like to travel on the road while being a mom. The comedian, who has a 3-year-old son named Gene, opened up to The New Yorker about the challenges of being apart from her family for stretches of time.

“The thing that weighs on me is being away,” she said. “…Traveling at this age…routine is so good for them. I’m anticipating how awful it’s going to be saying goodbye to him, like, the third time I leave to go on the road. When you hear them cry and reach for you, you just want to throw up.”

Schumer went on to discuss those rare early moments of Gene’s life and how she wants to treasure that intimate bond. “There are a limited number of nights where they’ll want to do this,” she said, referring to her toddler sleeping on her chest during the interview. “…I’m going to miss sixty-five nights of putting him to bed. I mean, what is that worth? Am I crazy for doing this? But then it’s, like, I have the opportunity to go and make all this money.”

The comedian has been candid about juggling her work/life balance and how difficult it was to get back to it after Gene was born. Schumer took to Instagram in 2019 to share what it felt like to not be around her son constantly. “It’s felt good to be back at work. I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old. A couple days I’ve cried from missing him,” she wrote.

Still, there have been upsides that came along with returning to that back-to-work grind. “It’s mostly good to be back and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more. I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience.”

Lots of moms popped into the comment section to say that they related to her post in a big way. “I’m a new mom about to back to work and feel so sad and guilty,” one person commented. “Thank you for this post.”

Another added: “I had four months off … when I went back I cried every day in the car. Then I wiped my tears and pretended everything was okay as I took care of other people’s children. It’s gotten easier, he’s almost 20 months now, but there are still days that I ache to just hold him. It’s so hard being a parent.”

These are all such real, challenging feelings, and it just goes to show: celebrity or not, the experience of motherhood is unifying!

