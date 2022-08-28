One of Prince Harry’s Closest Colleagues Said His Motivations Have Greatly Changed Since Becoming a Father

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Prince Harry has been heavily influenced by his late mother Princess Diana, especially when it comes to his work for charity. But another event has made his passion for charity grow even stronger.

Harry’s dear friend and colleague Sentebale CEO Richard Miller, told E! News exclusively about how fatherhood has changed Harry in more ways than one. While Harry has “always been passionate about children and young people,” Miller said those feelings of Harry’s have only grown stronger.

He said, “Now that he’s a father, I guess it means even more to him. And it’s something that he’s always been dedicated to, and he has great relationship and connection with children, and it’s something that he’s motivated by.”

In case you didn’t know, Sentebale is a non-profit founded by Harry and Prince Seeiso in 2006 that helps the young people of Lesotho. Ever since Harry’s mother Diana passed away, her charity work impacted him greatly, making him work tirelessly for a plethora of organizations like Sentebale.

He’s been with Sentebale since the beginning, with Miller saying, “Because he’s been involved since the beginning, he knows a lot of our staff personally and will reach out to them and give them words of encouragement.”

“They can see that he’s willing to do things for the charity and play polo matches, and this year or last year, he gave us one and a half million dollars,” he added. “It’s not just something he talks about. He actually puts his action into commitment and puts his own words into action and commitment.”

While he’s always been charitable, being a father to Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, has only made that passion grow stronger.

