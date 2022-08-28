Diane Kruger Is The Proudest Mama As Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Nova ‘Finally’ Figured Out This Skill

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

“Better late than never” as everyone always says! And that’s exactly what Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus said after their daughter Nova finally got the hang of this childhood staple! On Aug 22, Kruger uploaded another rare snapshot of her and Reedus’ daughter Nova sooting away with the caption, “She FINALLY figured it out (somewhat) Better late than never 😂.”

In the photo, we see little Nova riding her baby blue scooter and matching helmet. She looks so concentrated as she’s riding along in an adorable pink summer dress and rainbow vans. Kruger and Reedus rarely post about their daughter to ensure her privacy, but when they do, everyone can’t help but ‘aww’ at the adorableness that is Nova.

Kruger and Reedus have known each other since 2015, after meeting on the set of the drama film Sky and a year after meeting, they started dating. Then in Nov. 2018, Kruger gave birth to their daughter named Nova, which is her first child and Reedus’ second child, with Reedus having a son named Mingus Lucien, 22, with ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen.

Kruger recently opened up to the Sunday Telegraph that she’s so grateful that she didn’t become a mama until her 40s. “I am so glad I did not have a kid at 30. I think I would have absolutely resented it for all the things that you have to give up, because today I am happy to do so,” she said. “I have been to every party, I have been to every country that I wanted to visit. So I’m 100 percent ready and willing to give my kid that attention. But at 30, I know I would not have been ready to do this properly.”

