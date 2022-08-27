Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Drew Scott & His Newborn Son Parker Have 'Front Row Seats' to The Most Precious Show We've Ever Seen

Delilah Gray
Linda Phan and Drew Scott. Plus Icon
Linda Phan and Drew Scott
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Shia
Drew Scott and Newborn Son Watch
Drew Scott and Newborn Son Watch
Leona Lewis
You’re not ready for this immensely adorable photo featuring Linda Phan and her and Drew Scott‘s son Parker. If you needed any more proof that they’re one of the cutest little families, then here it is: On Aug 25, Scott posted a snapshot of his, Phan, and their newborn son’s latest at-home adventure, and this one’s a bit more musical than the rest! Scott posted the photo with the caption, “Front row seats to this show!! Parker‘s got connections☺️👶🏼🎸.”

In the precious photo, we see Phan in her sleepy attire, playing her acoustic guitar for her and Scott’s newborn son Parker. We can only imagine how Scott looked behind the camera (probably welling up at how sweet this moment is!) Seriously, this is something out of a heartwarming 1990s sitcom.

After 12 years together, Scott and Phan welcomed their son Parker James in May 2022,  which happened to be their fourth wedding anniversary.

Drew said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that fatherhood “unlocks a side you didn’t know you had.” He added, “I have this deep love for Linda, but then, all of a sudden, that’s the shallow pool. I’m not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there’s a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker. It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts. It’s amazing.”

Landon Pitt, Lisa Pitt, Doug Pitt, Reagan Pitt, Brad Pitt, Sydney Pitt

