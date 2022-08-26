Priyanka Chopra Shares Cute Childhood Photo, Giving a Peek Into What Baby Malti Might Look Like as a Toddler

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have not yet publicly revealed their daughter Malti Marie’s face, but we do know that she has dark brown hair like her famous parents and always seems to wear a tiny anklet. However, the Quantico star just shared a throwback photo of herself — and now we have a glimpse of what her 7-month-old daughter will look like as a toddler! (Hint: it’s cuteness overload!)

The picture shared to Instagram Wednesday features Chopra and her late dad, Ashok Chopra, who died in June 2013. “Happy birthday dad. We miss u. Everyday. ❤️” she captioned it.

In the sweet snap, Chopra is all bundled up in a red puffy jacket, warm blue pants, a puffy brown hood with a blue hoodie over the top, and black gloves as she sits in the snow next to her dad. She has the biggest smile that lights up her whole famous as she looks at her daddy, who is kneeling in the snow next to her in a red hat and tan jacket. His mouth is open like he’s talking to his daughter, and she’s just soaking up every word. How precious is that?

If Malti takes after her mama, then she is going to be such a cute, happy toddler, too! We can just picture that Chopra grin with Jonas’s eyes.

Jonas commented on his wife’s photo, writing, “❤️.”

Others shared their thoughts on the cute picture as well, with one person commenting, “

your little smile are you kidding soooo precious :’).” Another wrote, “The most adorable picture ❤️ happy heavenly birthday to your Dad 🎂 😍.”

Last week, the Baywatch star shared selfies with her daughter, including one where her baby’s toes are in her mom’s face. “Love like no other ❤️,” she sweetly captioned it.

Chopra seems to have fun with her daughter. Maybe she’ll take her on a trip to the snow when she’s a toddler so she can recreate this cute photo!

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.