Victoria Beckham Celebrates National Dog Day with the Sweetest Pup-Snuggling Family Photos

Today is National Dog Day, a chance to celebrate our cute, furry friends. It’s also an excuse to share pictures of your sweet dogs, which is how Victoria Beckham is commemorating the day. She shared the cutest pup-snuggling photos on Instagram today, proving that the whole family are dog lovers!

In the first photo, her husband David Beckham snuggles their fluffy dog Simba. Their faces are close together, and it even looks like the dog is smiling for the picture! In the next, Harper Seven, 11, snuggles Simba, too. She looks all grown up with a bright green sweater and checkered denim shorts, as she gives Simba a huge bear hug. Her hair is practically the same color as the dog’s, which is so adorable. The last picture is a selfie of Romeo, 19, who is holding Simba on his head as they look into the camera.

“Happy National Dog Day from the whole family! @davidbeckham #HarperSeven @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham & Simba!!” the fashion designer captioned her post. She then gave details about exactly how many dogs the family has, “(Not forgetting Fig, Sage, Olive & Logan too, of course!) 💕🐶💕”

The couple, who share Cruz, 17, and Brooklyn, 23 in addition to Harper, Romeo, have more dogs than kids! I mean, can you blame them? Dogs are so fun and loveable.

The former English professional footballer also embraced the National Dog Day spirit. He shared a funny video on Instagram of teaching his dogs how to sit and stay while he fed them treats from his mouth.

“Happy International Dog’s day 🐶,” he wrote.

In the video, you can hear someone who sounds like Harper giggling in the background as Beckham leans on the floor to give his dogs Olive, Sage, and Fig treats. Victoria says, “Is it kinda weird that he likes to French kiss the dogs?” as David gives her a look.

He also shared several pics of his dogs on his Instagram Stories today, including one where he’s giving his dogs kisses. They’re modeling loving and taking care of animals to their kids, and it’s so cool to see. What a happy family!

