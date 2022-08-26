Shawn Johnson Shared the Most Relatable Post About ‘Mom Life’ & New Mom Sharna Burgess Weighed In

Motherhood is amazing, but it’s not always as glamorous as my pre-child-self had imagined. Ever since the first throes of morning sickness (where was that “pregnancy glow” I imagined?) I knew things weren’t always what they might seem. Shawn Johnson knows too, and her new Instagram video hilariously nails expectation vs. reality when it comes to motherhood. Her video was so relatable, it prompted a funny response from new mom Sharna Burgess, too.

“What I though mom life would look like,” the former Olympic gymnast wrote over a video on Instagram yesterday. The video, which was a partner post for Buy Buy Baby’s Welcome Rewards program, showed Johnson stylishly dressed in a blue-and-white maxi dress with her hair down. She’s balancing a glass of white wine in one hand while pushing the (very clean!) stroller with the other, and it looks totally perfect. Just a relaxing stroll on the way to brunch!

But Johnson, who shares daughter Drew, 2, and son Jett, 1, with husband Andrew East, knows that’s not exactly what being a mom is always like. In the video, she walks past a support beam on her patio, and suddenly the music transforms. Text on the screen reads “vs. what it actually looks like,” and yeah, it’s so true. Now Johnson is wearing two different sandals, with leggings and a t-shirt. Her hair is messily piled up on top of her hand and she has a defeated expression on her face. Instead of wine, she’s clutching her phone, a pacifier, and food pouches while she pushes the stroller overladen with blankets and toys for her little ones. It’s so funny!

Many people could relate to this video, including Burgess. The Dancing With The Stars pro welcomed her first son with Brian Austin Green on June 28, and she’s been sharing relatable content about life with her son Zane Walker Green ever since.

On Tuesday, she shared a video snuggling with her newborn, writing in part, “2 months of being a Mama and it’s by far the most bad ass and beautiful thing I’ve ever done. Happy 2 months my Zane Walker Green. Now STOP GROWING SO FAST 🤍🥹.”

As for Johnson, things may not be exactly what she pictured being a mom would be, but it still seems like she’s thriving. From playing on inflatable slides to taking gymnastics classes, she’s keeping it fun with her kids. At the end of the day, making sweet memories with your kids is the most important thing, anyway.

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.