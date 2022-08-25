Hilary Duff Shares Hilarious Reality for Other Moms Who Need Frequent Bathroom Breaks

Hilary Duff is no stranger to sharing about her life as a mom. The How I Met Your Father star, who shares son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie and daughters Banks and Mae with husband Matthew Koma, updates fans on social media with exciting baby milestones, reading hacks for children and the hilarious antics her kids get themselves into. While on set at work, Duff just shared an extremely relatable post to her Instagram Story that so many moms can agree with.

In her August 25 Instagram Story, the actress shared a photo of herself with her hands completely full, holding a water bottle, a traveling coffee mug and a bottled beverage. Duff is wearing her blonde, wavy locks in a low bun and a flannel. “Not one, not two, but 3!” Duff wrote in a text overlay on the photo. “Hope there’s a bathroom near by.”

While she doesn’t directly mention it here, fellow moms can totally sympathize with Duff and her worry about whether or not there will be a restroom close by. It’s super common for postpartum moms especially to experience an urgency to pee during workouts or other physical activity, according to Dr. Blair Green, a physical therapist and co-author of Go Ahead, Stop & Pee: Running During Pregnancy and Postpartum.

“During pregnancy, the muscles of the pelvic floor adapt to a growing fetus, changes in posture and hormonal changes,” Dr. Green tells SheKnows. “The pelvic floor muscles serve many functions, one being control of bowel and bladder function. The increased demands placed on these muscles during pregnancy make them susceptible to dysfunction.”

These gorgeous photos show moms who love their postpartum bodies.