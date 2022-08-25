Chrissy Teigen announced her pregnancy in early August 2022, just a few weeks ago. While the mom of soon-to-be three admitted she was a little hesitant to announce her pregnancy in the wake of fertility treatments and prior infant loss, she is absolutely glowing in a series of new photos while on vacation with her family.

Teigen’s August 24 Instagram post includes a handful of candid photos of the Cravings cookbook author alongside her husband John Legend and their two children, daughter Luna and son Miles. In all the photos, expectant mom Teigen is wearing a long, pink floral dress, Luna is sporting a long ruffled floral dress and Legend is wearing a green and pink floral short-sleeved button down. Miles is sticking with the theme, too, donning similar colors in his white and pink flamingo swim shorts.

It looks like the mom-to-be is keeping busy with her family while traveling, seen in all the captured moments she shared in the post. Getting ready with Luna, walking through the street with Miles, getting sun on a boat ride, posing with Legend for a photo op and laughing alongside him are all featured in her mini photo series.

While fans and followers took to Instagram to share their excitement and well wishes for the expectant mom, Teigen also had a few famous friends comment on her latest family vacation photos. “So happy for you gorgeous,” Paris Hilton wrote alongside a trio of loved and happy-cry face emojis.

