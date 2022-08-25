Garcelle Beauvais Tells RHOBH Fans to ‘Leave Our Kids Alone’ After Her Son Jax Was Targeted on Social Media

Getting mad at kids for something their parents did is never OK, even for celebrities. Garcelle Beauvais is calling out the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) fans for attacking her son Jax, 14, and the story will make you so mad.

On Wednesday, Beauvais shared a statement on her Instagram Stories from Jax, who made his account private. “From Jax … Well I’d like to start off by saying I am still a kid and wish to not be viewed as a fully matured adult, because I am not one,” his statement began, per Page Six. “It is currently my first week of high school and, instead of enjoying it like most kids at my school, I have to deal with being attacked on social media.”

This “attack” comes after his mom’s feud with Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Diana Jenkins.

“I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama,” he added. “I just want to be a normal kid. The purpose of my Instagram account is not for publicity nor the public’s gaze, but to be seen by my peers as just another kid. I really wanted to avoid going private, but I just have to at this point.”

He goes onto explain that he’s been getting “racist” comments. “The constant support from everyone makes it much more tolerable,” he wrote. “However, middle aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family is not what I expected for my first week of high school. Thank you for all the positive comments. It truly means a lot to me.”

Garcelle posted her own statement on Instagram. “I’m usually a very strong woman,” she wrote. “I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK.”

“I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people,” the Love Me As I Am author added. “Scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH.”

She captioned the post, “This has to stop!! They’re just kids !!!!”

Bravo posted its own statement about the outrageous behavior, writing, “We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”

Many of the comments Jax got focused on his older brother Oliver, 31. One of the messages, per Page Six, included: “Your mom calling Erika [an] alcoholic when your older brother was a drug addict. Pot calling the kettle black,” read one message.

Another said, “Why is your mom obsessed with Erika’s alcohol intake, shouldn’t she be worried about your brother Oliver[‘s] drug intake instead?”

One person said, “You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy, [Michael Nilon]. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us.”

It’s vile and disgusting. It doesn’t matter what your parents do, no kid should ever have to receive awful, racist messages like that.

Rinna’s daughters Amelia Gray, 21, and Delilah Belle, 24, have also received hurtful comments from viewers of the show, and Rinna called those people out on her Instagram Stories, per PEOPLE, “We are doing a TV show. We try to entertain you. Why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods’ sakes? Love us, love to hate us, but leave the kids alone.”

She added, “They didn’t sign up for this. What are [sic] doing?! The kids — all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough is enough.”

Seriously! If you’re that mad at a TV show, maybe you should turn off your TV and go for a walk and definitely stay off the internet.

