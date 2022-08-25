First-time mom Olivia Munn is experiencing all the joys and struggles that come with motherhood. Munn just revealed that her 9-month-old son Malcolm, who she shares with boyfriend John Mulaney, is in the middle of teething — and she admits just how tough it’s been on both of them.

In her August 23 Instagram post, Munn shared a close-up video of her face. The mom of one is wearing black rimmed glasses and her hair down, with a serious look on her face. The Beatles’ hit song “Help!” plays in the background on repeat, as she zooms in on her frustrated expression.

“I’m in a teething tunnel nightmare,” Munn wrote in a text overlay displayed atop the video, alongside the baby, tooth, and frazzled face emojis. Of course, Munn is referring to Malcolm’s current teething situation. Her Instagram caption explains just how overwhelming this time has been, and how little she’s been able to get done with his teeth coming in. “This will also serve as a group text to anyone I haven’t texted back,” Munn wrote. “Will get back to you in however long it takes for this tooth to come out.” She finished the post off with a shocked face, wishing star and prayer hands emojis.

Teething can be painful and uncomfortable for babies, and equally frustrating for the moms and dads who care for them. While we’re not sure what remedies Munn is using for Malcolm, there are some pretty useful teether toys available — from soothing necklaces to cooling teethers — which make teething a little more bearable.

