Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Looks So Adorably Happy After She Spots Kangaroos

Bindi Irwin’s 17-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, whom she shares with husband Chandler Powell, has such an excitement for life. Whether she’s toddling around the Australia Zoo pointing out pictures of “Bunny and Grandpa Crocodile” or searching the trees for red pandas, her surprise and pure delight get us every time. Powell captured one of her adorable expressions yesterday, and Grace looks so happy with her dad!

“Our ‘we spotted a mob of kangaroos’ faces😊🦘,” Powell captioned the photo, which was a father-daughter selfie of him and Grace.

In the photo, Grace has the cutest grin on her face with her tongue sticking out. Seeing kangaroos in the wild? So awesome! Powell is hugging her and smiling, as Grace reaches for the camera in an adorable snap.

“Love this picture. She is soo cute,” one person commented.

Others noticed how much they look alike. “It’s twins!!!! YOU two are just absolutely brilliant❤️❤️,” another wrote. “She is looking like her daddy 😍😍😍” someone else commented.

Last week, he posted a sweet black-and-white shot of him and Grace on a walk.

“Mountain walks with my little buddy,” he captioned it. “The best part is living in these moments already knowing they’ll be some of the most cherished memories❤️.”

Grace always seems to have fun no matter what she’s doing, and she has such a special bond with her dad. Last month, Irwin shared a video of her cracking up at Powell playing with a stick and leaves, and it was so cute. “The best sound in the world❤️,” Powell commented.

Irwin was also close to her dad, the late Steve Irwin, so it makes sense that being a daddy’s girl runs in the family. How adorable is that?

