Jana Kramer is a Proud ‘Baseball Mom’ as She Cheers on Son Jace in New Video

Jana Kramer wears many hats: country singer, actress and podcaster. Now, the Whine Down with Jana Kramer host is happily adding “baseball mom” to that list as her 3-year-old son, Jace — who she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin — kicks off baseball season.

In her August 24 Instagram Stories, Kramer shared a short clip of herself and a fellow mom friend, Tanya, while they watched their boys at baseball practice. Kramer is sporting a solid black tank top and matching black shorts, with her hair down in loose waves. She’s all smiles as she glances at the camera, then at her friend, who’s wearing a baseball cap and shades. “On this edition of baseball moms,” Kramer says with a laugh while they stand on the sidelines. “Our sons look like bobble heads.” Kramer captioned the video “Baseball moms” along with a crying-laughing emoji.

In the next Instagram Story, Kramer shared a video of little Jace looking super cute while swinging his bat, hitting a baseball off of the baseball tee. His coach helps correct his form before the video ends. In addition to being a “baseball mom” to Jace, Kramer and Caussin also share their 6-year-old daughter, Jolie.

The One Tree Hill alum has been pretty transparent about her personal life as a single mom of two young children, opening up about her struggles and triumphs on both her podcast and Instagram feed. Kramer is always keeping it real, from relatable mom rants about being short tempered with her kids to documenting sweet and simple mom moments like this one.

