Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Smile more, stress less alt

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Whitney Port is on Aunt Duty in Sweet New Selfie With Nephew

Whitney Port at arrivals for A
Plus Icon
Whitney Port at arrivals for A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS Premiere, Regency Westwood Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA October 30, 2017. Dee Cercone/Everett Collection.

The Hills’ realest fans will remember Whitney Port’s adorable little sister, Jade, who had a small cameo in the early 2000s MTV series when she landed a modeling role while Port was interning at Teen Vogue. Fast forward to present day, and the sisters are both moms and wives — and Whitney is soaking up all the moments she can with her little nephew.

Port posted an adorable selfie of she and her nephew snuggling in an August 23 Instagram post, showing all the love for her sister’s baby boy. “Aunt Deedee on call this weekend,” Port wrote. “Love my Tater. So much. How special are nieces and nephews?” Port also gave a shoutout to her sister and brother-in-law. Port and her husband Tim Rosenman share 5-year-old son Sonny, while Jade and husband Brett Robbins share 1-year-old son, Tate.

Baby Tate looks so much like Port — both are sporting long, straight dirty blonde locks. While Port is smiling at the camera, something else has caught Tate’s gaze as he curiously stares at something off-screen. In addition to Port pulling aunt duty, it seems like she and her sister’s family are going to be seeing more of each other soon. In her August 25 Instagram Stories, Jade shared a photo of Port and Rosenman smiling in an airport, with Sonny holding onto Tate’s stroller. Tate is gazing up at his older cousin, taking it all in. “Traveling with this crew made the 5:30 A.M. wake up call just a little bit easier,” she wrote in a text overlay over the photo.

These other famous parents have been open about suffering miscarriages.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad