Just a few weeks ago, Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis with an emotional goodbye to fans — detailing her desire to grow her family, and spend more time with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter Olympia. Keeping true to her word, Williams just shared an adorable photo from a recent mommy-and-me with Olympia, and it seems like the Olympic gold medalist is truly enjoying the moment with her little one.

“NY Date nights,” Williams captioned her August 24 Instagram post, tagging Olympia’s official account. Williams is wearing a lime green cardigan with a deep purple tank top underneath, her beautiful curls pulled back in a high pony. An adorable Olympia sits on her lap, and it’s so clear that she is her mom’s mini-me — complete with the same signature locks and hairdo. The two are seated cozily in a restaurant booth, and it looks like Williams is playing a handheld game console while Olympia sweetly looks on.

It looks like Williams and Olympia are getting a lot of quality time in together these days. This sweet mommy-and-me outing comes after another family adventure, when Williams recorded as Meghan Markle’s first guest for her new podcast, Archetypes — and took Olympia along with her. Both of these outings are so heartwarming to see, especially after Williams made it clear in her Vogue essay that when it comes to choosing between “building [her] tennis résumé and building [her] family,” she chooses the latter.

