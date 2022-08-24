This LEGO Halloween Owl Is The Perfect Fall Activity for Kids — & It Doubles as a Cute Decoration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Fall is right around the corner, and we are already in the pumpkin spice spirit! It’s the season of carving pumpkins, baking treats, and lighting the yummiest-smelling candles. You can help your kids get into the spirit of the season, too, with this new LEGO Halloween Owl available right now on Amazon!

The LEGO owl set is only $14.99 and comes with all the pieces to build a brown owl sitting next to orange pumpkins. Once your kids build it, the finished owl can rotate, making it flap its wings. It’s so cool (and a little spooky, too!). The whole thing has 228 pieces, designed for kids aged 8 and up, so it’ll give you at least a half-hour of engaged, happy playing at home.

The owl and pumpkins — as well as colorful LEGO flowers in fall hues — will fit on the included LEGO platform, so it’ll double as a fall decoration when your little ones aren’t playing with it. Not only is it cute, but also, it’ll keep tiny, destructive hands away from the ceramic pumpkins lining your shelf. Talk about a win-win!

Shop the LEGO Halloween Owl on Amazon , below, and see for yourself why this creative toy has so many four-star reviews.

LEGO Halloween Owl, Amazon – $14.99

With a spooky expression on his face and wings that really flap, this LEGO owl is perfect for Halloween. He sits perched atop the pumpkin patch, waiting for the kids to get home from school to play with him. This seasonal LEGO set comes with 228 pieces and is designed for kids ages 8 and up.

