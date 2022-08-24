Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Explains Why He’s ‘Greedy’ With His Daughter Tia In Adorable New Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson isn’t taking a single moment for granted with his youngest daughter Tia, 4, whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian. He already has two older daughters — Jasmine, 6, with Hashian and Simone, 21, with ex Dany Garcia — so he understands just how fast kids grow up and become ultra independent. That’s why he’s being extra “greedy” with Tia, which he shared today along with an adorable new video on Instagram.

“Lil’ Tia ‘Cindy Lulu’ here has no idea,” The Rock captioned the video, showing Tia sitting on her dad’s lap. She has her hair done like Cindy Lou Who from The Grinch as she smiles sweetly. “Absolutely zero idea how much her love and kindness means to her daddy.”

The Black Adam star continues, “One day years from now, hanging out in daddy’s office and sitting on my lap will be the LAST PLACE she’ll want to be 😂 So I’ll be greedy and take it while I can get it.”

Aww! That is so sweet! In the video, Tia is wearing a colorful striped dress with pink tennis shoes, and she shows her dad a toy from her little purse as she sits on his lap. This precious father-daughter moment is one The Rock will surely never forget.

“Thanks for being so nice to your T-Rex daddy,” he added. “One day you’ll understand. 🖤 🦖 Pomaika’i.” (Pomaika’i is a Hawaiian word that means “lucky” or “blessed”.)

The official Barbie account commented on the video, “Silly times make the best memories 🥰.” This is so true.

“Sweet Tia!! She is getting so big, 💖💖💖” someone else wrote.

While little ones interrupting you while working from home can be frustrating in the moment, it’s a really sweet gesture that you will look back on fondly in the years to come. The Rock seems to be appreciating all the little cuddles and acts of kindness from his daughter, which isn’t always easy! He’s truly an inspiration.

Celebrities — they’re just like us! Especially when it comes to embarrassing their kids.