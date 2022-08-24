Serena Williams Posts New Photo with Daughter Olympia and ‘Dear Friend’ Meghan Markle

Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia went to work with her mom recently and got to hang out with royalty! The 4-year-old, whom Williams shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, posed for a picture next to Meghan Markle, which the tennis star shared on Instagram yesterday.

“I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify!” wrote the 23-time Grand Slam Champion. “It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious ❤️.”

In the black-and-white photo, Williams wears a Nike leotard tucked into sweatpants and a heart necklace. She holds Olympia, who has her hair in two pigtails, and stands next to the Duchess of Sussex, who has a light-colored coat draped over a denim jumpsuit.

The tennis star, who recently announced her retirement, was Markle’s first guest on her new podcast, Archetypes on Spotify, which premiered Aug. 23. In it, the two talked about the double standards ambitious women face. Markle, who shares Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, with husband Prince Harry, shared about the scary time Archie’s nursery caught fire in 2019. Williams also shared a story about Olympia breaking her wrist and Williams “holding her the whole night” before the 2018 French Open.

The two moms have a lot in common now, but they’ve actually been friends for a while! The two met at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami, according to Insider, and hung out at the DirecTV Beach Bowl in 2014, where they played football together. “We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girlie stuff. So began our friendship,” Markle wrote on The Tig, per E! News.

Williams and Ohanian attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018, and the Duchess of Sussex cheered the tennis star at Wimbledon in 2018, and at the women’s final match at the US Open Championships in New York in Sept. 2019. The two also attended the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England, in 2018 with Ohanian to watch Prince Harry and Prince William play in the match.

In 2018, Williams told Australia’s The Sunday Project that she had been leaning on her friend a lot. “We were actually just texting each other this morning,” Williams said about Markle. “We have known each other for a long time, but we really are relying on each other a lot recently.”

On Tuesday’s Archetypes episode, Markle said, “We became such fast friends,” and Williams responded, “We have a lot in common.”

Celebrities showed their love for the three ladies in Williams’ picture yesterday. Paris Hilton wrote, “😍😍.”

Karlie Kloss commented, “👏👏👏👏👏👏👏.”

Others showed their appreciation for the podcast, with one person writing, “I just finished listening to the podcast. It was fabulous! I loved the questions and your responses.👸🏽❤️”

Another said, “I am pleased with how well this was executed. From beginning to end, I enjoyed it. It was an enlightening and very touching conversation with Duchess Meghan and Serena William. This reminds me of a brunch conversation between two girlfriends about life, friendship, and motherhood. 💜”

Having the best mom friends is so important, and it’s awesome that Williams and Markle seem to be that for each other. And how cool is it that Olympia got to be a part of such an iconic photo, too!

These history-making Black moms were (and are!) paving the way for women everywhere.