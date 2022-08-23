Kelly Clarkson Gave a Rare Glimpse at Co-Parenting Life with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about the experience of co-parenting with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The duo officially split up in 2021 and share two kids: River, 8, and Remington, 6. While the singer and television host has been relatively quiet about the split, she did tell TODAY that the former couple spent the summer in Montana with their kids.

“The kids were with me and with their dad,” she said, per E! News. “It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation. So we were both in Montana. It felt kind of the first time — I think my kids felt — a little more centered as well. So it was nice.”

While we’re sure that it’s no easy feat to spend time together after such a recent divorce, it sounds like the kids had a blast. They went four-wheeling and enjoyed their time in nature, while Clarkson marveled at how quickly they’re growing up. “Remy is, god, he’s such a little man. I love him so much,” she said.

The vacation was beneficial for Clarkson, as well. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years,” she explained. “So it was really important to me to like, shut down for a minute.” The host got primary custody of their children in the divorce, according to Page Six, while Blackstock will have the kids one weekend a month. He lives in Montana and has two teens from a previous marriage, Savannah and Seth.

In a 2020 taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson told her audience a little bit about the heartache surrounding their split — and why she was choosing to keep some of it under wraps. “[I] probably won’t go too far into it because, you know, I’m a mama bear and my kids come first,” she explained. “… What I’m dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids. And divorce is never easy. And we’re both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts.”

