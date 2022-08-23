Angelina Jolie’s New Photo Gives a Rare Glimpse Into Her Daughter Vivienne’s Passion Right Now

Angelina Jolie just gave fans a glimpse into not only what she and her daughter Vivienne do on mother-daughter days — and also what Vivienne is loving right now! On August 22, the official Dear Evan Hansen Instagram page posted a photo that everyone is doing a double take with. They posted a snapshot with not one but two surprising guests with the caption, “👋👋👋 waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivianne this weekend in Philly.”

Because this snapshot is so darn cute, we’ll accept them spelling Vivienne’s name wrong! In the photo, we see Jolie wearing an all-black look as she holds onto her daughter Vivienne, who’s wearing a casual white look. In the first photo, they’re posing with actor Anthony Norman, and in the second, they’re posing with Norman and two other members of the show! It’s so cute to see the mother-daughter duo having a girls’ night out together, and we can imagine how much fun they ended up having.

While we rarely get updates from Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children, Jolie has been giving fans so much insight lately! From her daughter Zahara’s Spelman college adventure to this, it’s like we’re getting to know the large Jolie-Pitt family even more. Now we know that Vivienne adores the theater (which makes a lot of sense considering who her parents are!)

Jolie shares six children with her ex-husband Pitt named Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

