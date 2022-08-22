Sterling Mahomes Looks Absolutely Adorable in All Pink as She Celebrates Mini Milestone

Sterling Mahomes turned 1 1/2 over the weekend and she celebrated by making an appearance wearing the cutest pink Chiefs gear. Her mom, Brittany Mahomes, shared some snapshots of the little one who joined her dad Patrick as he was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame.

“Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today!” she wrote. “Just the best day❤️🙏🏼.”

Sterling wore a bright pink Chiefs t-shirt and an adorable matching bow. She can be seen cuddling with her parents, walking hand-in-hand with them and then holding her own mini football. The little one has been known to show her support for her dad’s football career, cheering from the stands and wearing his team’s colors while rocking some seriously cute red bows.

She may only be 1 1/2 but Sterling is already a force of nature. When asked about his daughter in an interview with ESPN earlier this year, Patrick noted: “It’s been awesome, you know. She’s at the stage now where she’s almost walking. She has a personality. She knows how to say ‘No’ a lot.” Yup, sounds about right to the latter!

The quarterback has only the most glowing things to say about his wife and her parenting journey. “It’s been amazing,” Patrick told TODAY. “Brittany’s been a champ, she’s been the best mom ever, so I’m just excited every single day for the new challenges and seeing (Sterling) grow…there’s moments when she’s crying and Brittany’s at the store or in the shower or something like that, and I have no idea what to do after I try all the tricks. Luckily enough there hasn’t been too many of those moments.”

The tight-knit family of three is about to get one more addition to the clan. Brittany is expecting a little boy in the not so distant future! She shared a photo of the trio, which featured Sterling holding a sign that read: “Big Sister Duties Coming Soon.” The couple also posted a reveal of the baby’s gender, complete with lots of colorful paint and balloons. “Baby boy is already so loved🥹💙,” Brittany wrote.

There are many, many more milestones coming for this sweet family and we can’t wait to have a front row seat.