Kourtney Kardashian & Her Son Reign Are Perfectly In-Synch Goofballs in These Heartwarming Photos

Summer is coming to a close soon, and celebrities and their kids are soaking up the sun as much as they can! And one of those stars to enjoy the last bits of summer is none other than Kourtney Kardashian, who’s having the time of her life with her youngest son Reign.

On Aug 21, Kardashian posted a series of adorable photos of her and her son Reign with the simple caption, “Happy Sunday! 🫶🏼 xo, Kourtney and Reign.”

In the photos, we see Kardashian rocking a neon yellow bikini as she makes the silliest faces with her son. In the first photo, Kardashian is making a scrunched-up face while Reign pretends to see through his eyes like they’re goggles. Then we see some adorable duck faces, followed by a snapshot of them making silly smiles! We then end the photos with them making more kissy faces and silly looks. Truly, a twinning duo we can’t get enough of.

Kardashian shares three children with her ex Scott Disick named Mason Dash, 12, Penelope Scotland, 10, and Reign Aston, 7.

In a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kardashian talked about how she’ll always put her kids before work. “I think it’s always changing, but what’s most important is knowing that they’re my priorities, no matter what’s happening – they always come first. As far as filming in our homes, I think just making sure that they feel comfortable enough that they can walk in any room – even if we’re filming they don’t notice,” she said. “I want it to always be a comfortable household … This is their home, and I’m always conscious of how they feel.”

