Heidi Montag’s Maternity Photoshoot Included Blush Pink Lingerie and So Much Glow

Heidi Montag posed for an ethereal maternity photoshoot featuring a flowing ruffled pink gown and lingerie. The backdrop was jam-packed with matching pink roses to boot.

“Thank you @oxanaalexphotography for capturing this moment of time, embracing the beauty and transformation during #pregnancy,” Montag wrote, alongside the hashtags #pregnant #goddess #bodypositive #love #mom #joy #beauty.

So many people rushed to the comment section to gush about the mom-to-be and her pretty in pink photoshoot. “You look gorgeous absolutely glowing 💖,” one fan wrote. Another added: “Gorgeous momma! 😍.”

In June, Montag broke the news that she was expecting a little one with husband Spencer Pratt, and their 4-year-old son Gunner would officially be a big brother. “I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer,” Montag told Us Weekly. “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

The reality star announced that her baby is a boy in a confetti-filled Instagram post the following month. Montag wrote that she had a feeling it was a girl but was delighted nonetheless. “It’s a… BOY!!!!!! 💙💙💙💙💙 Such a beautiful surprise!” she exclaimed.

The mom-to-be has been sharing her pregnancy journey on social media taking snapshots of her growing baby bump, from selfies cradling her stomach to glowing beach videos playing in the sand with Gunner.

Montag is clearly having a blast with her pregnancy and we can’t wait for more glam photoshoots to come!

These celebs have the fiercest pregnancy style, and we can’t stop staring.