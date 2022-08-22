Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are Enrolling in a New School With So Many Unique Perks

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are starting this year in style! The trio are enrolling in Lambrook School this coming September, a prep school located on 52 acres of land in the Berkshire countryside.

The kids are in for a real treat. Lambrook offers tons of unique perks for their students, including beekeeping, horse riding, fencing, scuba diving, polo and a full-size astroturf soccer field, per PEOPLE.

Kids can also enjoy activities like animation, filmmaking and collecting chicken eggs. Nighttime festivities, according to Talk Education’s review of the school, “sound like a hoot; think Harry Potter evenings and lashings of hot chocolate.” Where can we sign up?!

Prince William and Kate Middleton released a statement expressing their excitement over Lambrook. “Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values,” the royal couple said.

Jonathan Perry, Headmaster at Lambrook School, also made a statement about the exciting new school year. “We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community.”

The decision to enroll at Lambrook comes after the royal family decided to re-locate from London to Windsor, where they’ll take up residence at Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom home built in 1831. The house will bring them closer to the Queen, who lives in Windsor Castle, and Middleton’s parents, who are have settled in West Berkshire.

“They are such an outdoorsy family, London just wasn’t working for them anymore,” a source explained to PEOPLE. “The countryside is definitely their happy place.”

We have a feeling these young royals are going to have their best back-to-school adventures yet!

Before you go, check out our gallery on the coolest tech gadgets & laptops for back-to-school!