Priyanka Chopra Gives a Rare Glimpse Into the Simple Way Her Daughter Malti Makes Her Smile

Priyanka Chopra just gave fans another glimpse of her, and Nick Jonas‘ loved daughter Malti, and these selfies are too cute to miss! On Aug 21, Chopra uploaded another set of selfies of her and her baby girl Malti to her Instagram. She posted the heartwarming photos with the caption, “Love like no other ❤️.”

In the first photo, we see Chopra glowing as she’s holding onto her baby, giving fans another rare glimpse at the adorable gal! Chopra also shared a touching photo of herself looking as happy as can be as Malti shoves her little baby feet in her mama’s face.

And safe to say, everyone is losing it over these super-sweet snapshots. Fans and friends have been commenting things like heart emojis, heart-eye emojis, and comments like “Omg the feet in the face 😩😩😩🥰❤️❤️” and “Cute baby😍😍😍.”

Jonas and Chopra shocked the world when they surprisingly welcomed their daughter Malti into the world in early 2022 via a surrogate. They kept it a secret for a while, giving rare updates since then, including when she came home from the NICU after 100 days.

Along with Jonas talking about how life-changing fatherhood has been, Chopra recently talked about it as well! In a recent interview with her friend, YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh, Chopra talked about being a new mom to Malti, saying “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you, not from you.”

“There is no such notion as this is my child, and I will shape everything. They come to you in order to find and construct their own life,” she said. “My parents were non-judgmental in a way because they recognized how much it benefitted me.“

