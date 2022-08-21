Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell’s New Photo of Their Daughter Grace Warrior Shows a Cherished Memory She’ll Always Remember

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell never miss a beat when updating fans on their newest escapade with their daughter Grace Warrior. This time, we’re seeing a core memory captioned right before our eyes. On Aug 19, Powell posted a black and white photo of a beautiful moment between him and his daughter Grace Warrior. He posted the super-sweet photo with the caption, “Mountain walks with my little buddy. The best part is living in these moments already knowing they’ll be some of the most cherished memories❤️.”

In the photo, we see Powell and Grace Warrior walking down a gorgeous, scenic hillside, looking so happy together! We love any and all updates we can get on this little family, and it seems like time is going by so quickly! This is definitely a core memory for the pair.

Bindi and Powell welcomed Grace Warrior, 1, on March 25, 2021, exactly one year after their wedding at the Australia Zoo. They’ve been dating for nearly a decade already after meeting when they were only teenagers. Truly, they were meant to be. Since welcoming little Grace Warrior, we’ve gotten heartwarming updates on everything from the family, whether it be videos of Grace Warrior exploring more of the zoo or birthday photoshoots!

In a recent dual interview with Bindi and her mom Terri Irwin, they said how they see so much of the late Steve Irwin in his granddaughter. Terri said to Entertainment Tonight,, “So she’ll go out in the morning in the stroller, and all the kangaroos just gather around her like they’re having a meeting. That’s Steve [Irwin] all over.”

Before you go, check out this gallery of celebrities who had their children at a young age below:

