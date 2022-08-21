Ashlee Simpson’s Daughter Jagger Just Made Her Modeling Debut & She’s Just as Chic as Her Mama

Ashlee Simpson’s daughter Jagger is following in her mama’s footsteps in more ways than one. Now we already know she has her mama’s rocker-chic style nailed down, but we now know Jagger also loves being in front of the camera like her mom!

On Aug 18, Simpson posted a snapshot of her daughter Jagger in a campaign for the luxury brand called Fear of God, and the pic is a must-see! Proud mama Simpson posted the photo with the caption “JAGGER SNOW ROSS 💛 @fearofgod.” You can see the photo HERE.

In the photo, we see Jagger rocking a cream-colored shirt with the year 1977 embossed into it, with baggy beige pants. She has her brown locks parted down the middle and is looking so chic and cute all at the same time! A little rockstar and supermodel in the making? We already know Jagger is going to be a force to be reckoned with.

Now, suffice to say, the comment section under this photo exploded, with friends and fans commenting things like “What a beauty ❤️,” “Stawwwwwwp,” and “too cute x.”

Simpson has three children total. She first gave birth to her eldest son Bronx, 13, with her ex-husband Pete Wentz in November 2008, but she and Wentz split up in 2011. Then, Simpson started dating her now-husband Evan Ross in 2013, getting married a year later in August 2014. The two have welcomed two children: Jagger, 7, and baby Ziggy Blu.

“Even in the time that we’re working, we look at times where we can make sure we can get away and take trips with the family. We take [the kids] with us,” she said. In a previous interview with US Magazine. “My mom used to take me everywhere … We’d be running around doing the whole thing, so I feel like, why not?”

Before you go, click here to see kids who are following in their supermodel moms’ footsteps.

