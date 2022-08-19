Jessie J Opened Up About the Grief of Miscarriage in Raw Instagram Post

Nine months ago, Jessie J suffered a miscarriage. Now, she’s sharing a raw, candid update on her mental state and the heartbreak that comes along with losing a child.

“When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30 • 1st thing on the list was to be a Mum,” the singer wrote. “Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me.”

Jessie went on to say that she usually goes through the bad moments in private but, today, she wanted to share her pain in hopes that it might speak to anyone who needs it. “Because I know thousands of people around the 🌎 feel just like I do,” she explained. “Maybe you read this and feel the love I have for you. I hope you can. Connecting is key. Hugging you all 🫂🤍.”

So many people piled into the comment section to share love and support. Several spoke up about their own grief and shared personal stories of loss. “From one baby loss Mama to another (June 2018 🤍 & July 2022 🤍) with fertility issues… I hear you, I see you and I have your back ❤️,” one mom wrote. “Don’t feel you have to hide your pain; every time someone opens up about baby loss it’s another person breaking the taboo that keeps so many women and so many couples grieving for their little one(s) in silence.”

Another person added: “Thank you for speaking up about a topic that is hardly ever spoke about, loads of us go through it but we always feel so alone when we do 🤍.”

Jessie shared the news that she had lost her baby in an Instagram post in November 2021, opening up about the heartbreaking experience and also making note of her resilience.

“I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short,” she wrote, per E! News. “To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again. I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t.”

Sending so much love to Jessie and all the moms out there who have gone through this pain.

