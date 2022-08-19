Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Recreates All the Faces from Her ‘Shady Baby Feels’ Book with the Cutest Pictures

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kaavia James is the cutest Shady Baby, with so many feelings, opinions, and facial expressions. In honor of her new book, Shady Baby Feels debuting Tuesday, Aug. 23, the 3-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade recreated all her adorable looks from her new book. The side-by-side pictures show just how spot on the illustrator Tara Nicole Whitaker made Kaavia’s character.

“What can I say? I’m a complex girl and I love to be in ALL my feels,” she wrote on Instagram yesterday on the account managed by her parents.

The first picture is Kaavia in a pool, with frizzy curls and a smile, relaxing on a pool noodle. Slide over to see a page from the book depicting “happy,” when she is shown decorating cupcakes with her mama.

The next look is “shocked,” and the picture is so perfect. Kaavia has wide eyes and a mouth agape as she stares at the camera in a look of utter confusion. The matching illustration has the same wide eyes, but this time as she accidentally spills milk.

“Silly” is next, with the illustrated Shady Baby playing with cupcake batter (some of which made its way to her nose!). Meanwhile, real-life Kaavia is all smiles as a whale is painted on her face. She’s such a cutie!

The last emotion is the funniest: “bored.” Kaavia sits with her hands on her chin in the book, and she makes a similar pose in her recreation. She’s lying on her stomach with both hands cradling her cheeks, smushing them near her eyes. She has an expression of complete boredom, and it’s hilarious.

“Be sure to grab my new book ‘Shady Baby Feels’ next week on August 23rd,” Kaavia continued in her post. “Head to my stories to see my reaction and to pre-order today! @taranicolewhitaker @harperkids.”

Kaavia is more in tune with her feelings than some adults are, so she is the perfect model for this book!

Shady Baby Feels: A First Book of Emotions is available for pre-order now! This board book, written by Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade and illustrated by Tara Nicole Whitaker, is designed for kids ages 3-5.

