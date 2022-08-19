Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Blake Shelton Shared the Sweet Reason He’s Stepping Back From His Career

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute celebrating Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre on June 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)
Blake Shelton is entering an exciting chapter in his life and it all has to do with Gwen Stefani and his stepchildren.

“Look, I love music and I love The Voice,” he told ET in August. “I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.”

Stefani has three children, 16-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Apollo and 13-year-old Zuma. Shelton has been vocal about his commitment to being the best possible stepfather to the kids, ever since the beginning of his courtship with Stefani. The No Doubt star was initially skeptical if the couple had staying power because she is a mom. That couldn’t have been further from the truth.

“I think Gwen thought, when we first started seeing each other, that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that,” he explained to PEOPLE.  “…I could do this. I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”

Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma has become “like Disneyland” for his stepsons. The group hops in buggies, turns over rocks, fishes and enjoys the pleasures of rural life. Stefani celebrated all of the sweet bonding that’s been going down between the foursome, sharing a series of adorable candid photos and videos on Father’s Day, alongside the caption, “we all love u sooooo much.”

Fans of Shelton, take heart! None of this means that the musician is leaving the industry. There’s still plenty more to come.

“I wanna keep my music side of what I do alive from now til they fire me – fans fire me,” he told ET. “The TV stuff’s fun and it’s been great for me and it has actually helped pour over into my music. I’ve pulled an audience from TV that maybe didn’t even know who I was, probably didn’t know who I was when I started on The Voice and it’s kind of been the thing that took me to a different level in my career and I love that.”

These are some of the reality-TV alumnae we love to follow as they tackle motherhood.

