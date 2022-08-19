Kim Kardashian Embarrasses North While Singing in the Car & All Parents Can Relate

There’s nothing more embarrassing than a parent with a video camera! Even celebrity kids aren’t immune, as Kim Kardashian recently showed in a new video of her daughter North West, 9, and niece Penelope Disick, 10, whom Kourtney Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick.

“🎤,” the SKIMMS founder captioned a video posted to Instagram yesterday. It’s a car selfie, with Kardashian in the front and North, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, sitting in the back with Penelope.

At the start of the video, Kardashian says, “Sing it, girls!” Then she sings along to a song on the radio, while using a cat ear filter. Then, she turns her phone to capture Penelope and North. Penelope smiles but North says, “Mom…Mom!” until she turns the phone away from her. “Mom, please delete that!” she adds, as Kardashian laughs.

Despite her protestations, North seems to be having fun with her mama. She keeps laughing and singing along, even as she asks her mom to stop filming. At one point, she even raises her fist and smiles, as if she is about to give her mom the finger, making Kardashian gasp and laugh.

“The joys of motherhood is getting back at them with embarrassing moments!!” one person commented. All parents can relate. Kids get embarrassed so easily, even in during fun moments together.

“KIM YOU GOTTA DO WHAT QUEEN NORTH SAYS!! ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” another wrote.

The Kardashians star, who also shares Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with West, often has fun with her oldest daughter. Last month, they went on an adventure-filled mother-daughter date in France.

A little teasing never hurt kids, and Kardashian certainly isn’t the only celebrity to do it. David Beckham, Barack Obama, and Reese Witherspoon have all admitted to embarrassing their kids too. Just watch out: North will probably find her own way to get back at her mama.

Celebrities — they’re just like us! Especially when it comes to embarrassing their kids.