Celebrities…they’re just like us. Khloé Kardashian just shared a very relatable (and very chaotic) video, accurately capturing the reality of what it’s like to squeeze in a workout as a mom to littles, alongside her longtime friend and fellow mom Khadijah Haqq McCray.

In her August 18 Instagram Story, Kardashian posted the short clip of herself standing in front of a line of treadmills, with an adorable little girl jumping on one right behind her. Khadijah can be seen kneeling next to her, dressed in full workout gear like Kardashian.

“Is this how we work out now Khadijah?” The Kardashians star asked her fellow mom friend, as she holds sweet 4-year-old True in one arm and films herself with the other. True is smiling and looking happy as ever — blissfully noshing on a snack-sized can of Pringles before her mom gets ready to exercise. “Yeah, this is our life Khloé!” Khadijah replied.

“Coach Joe, and the babies … the babies …” Kardashian says as she introduces the group that’s with her, before smiling and putting True down. Kardashian is referring to Coach Joe, her personal trainer. She also tagged everyone there on her Instagram Story, including Khadijah, Joe, True, and Kapri.

It seems like Kardashian is thriving, despite having her hands (and heart) full — especially now that the Kardashian has welcomed her baby boy into the world via surrogate, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. Even though we’re sure he won’t be joining gym sessions while eating Pringles just yet, it’s great to see the new mom of two making her health a priority.