George Lopez and 26-year-old daughter Mayan, who the actor shares with ex-wife Ann Serrano, probably have more in common than you think — although the two weren’t always this close. Lopez reveals the father-daughter duo actually spent years without speaking to one another, and how they came to reconnect after falling out.

In a new interview with People to promote their upcoming NBC comedy Lopez vs. Lopez , in which George and Mayan both produce and star, the real life father and daughter got candid about the stages of their evolving relationship. “We spent years when we didn’t talk,” George told the outlet. Because George is immunocompromised, Mayan revealed her dad received a kidney transplant from her mother in 2005 — some years later in 2011, her parents divorced. “We all love each other, but we have our own dysfunction like any family after a divorce,” Mayan said.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Mayan explains how they reconnected — checking in, eating meals together and making TikTok videos. Fast forward to present day, and the father-daughter pair have used this authentic story of falling out and finding each other again for their new series. NBC describes their show Lopez vs. Lopez as “a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between.”

Mayan reveals how the show has brought the two even closer together, strengthening their bond for viewers to see. “It’s so crazy to think that really two years ago, we weren’t really speaking regularly, if at all,” Mayan said.”With the show, I’m having similar conversations, hard conversations that I’ve had with him or struggled to have with him — and now we’re doing it on TV for millions of people to see.”

