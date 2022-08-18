Today anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have much more in common than their career. The coworkers are also self proclaimed “older moms” who happen to bond over a few elements of parenting, from raising their kids in the public eye to enjoying the benefits that come with raising children in their 50s.

After Kotb posed as the cover star for People’s Family Issue, Guthrie spoke to the magazine about their relationship, including the pros and cons of being older parents. “We talk a lot about being older moms, that we’re in our 50s but our kids are little, and there are minuses to that, but we both definitely feel like it gives you perspective and it does make you calmer as a parent,” Guthrie told the outlet.

Guthrie and Kotb’s children are even around the same ages. Guthrie shares 7-year-old Vale and 5-year-old Charley with husband Michael Feldman, and Kotb shares 5-year-old Haley and 3-year-old Hope with her former fiancé Joel Schiffman. Since their career paths and motherhood journeys have uncannily intertwined, Guthrie notes it makes the friends good sounding boards for one another. “We try to bounce ideas off each other,” Guthrie said of Kotb. “Our kids are the same age but we’re also in a similar place in life and similar career.”

The Today show host knows how rare it is to have a coworker who just gets you so perfectly. “It’s so unusual and it’s so wonderful to have somebody who’s your coworker who’s not only a mom but a mom of kids of virtually the same age,” Guthrie said. “And so we’re kind of going through a lot of the same things at the same time.”