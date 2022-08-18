Heather Rae Young Shares Her Remedy for Pregnancy Headaches

Heather Rae Young and hubby Tarek El Moussa happily announced their pregnancy with beautiful photos from a maternity shoot back in July. Since then, we’ve been following along with Young’s pregnancy journey as she expects her first child, who’s set to arrive early next year. Since pregnancy can come with uncomfortable symptoms, the Selling Sunset star recently shared her go-to remedy for pregnancy headaches.

In her August 17 Instagram Story, the new mom-to-be shared a photo of a small 10 mL bottle of Plant Therapy peppermint essential oils. “For those pregnancy headaches,” Young wrote in a text overlay on the photo. Getting a headache during pregnancy can limit what type of medications you can take, since they could pose a risk to an expectant mother’s baby, so many moms-to-be turn to natural remedies. But it’s important to note that while there are certain essential oils that are safe to use during pregnancy, peppermint oils are among those that are not deemed safe, according to a medically reviewed article by Dan Brennan, MD.

Young has previously opened up about her desire to prioritize her health throughout her pregnancy. When her doctor asked her not to attend a family vacation in August, she penned her feelings about health and pregnancy in a thoughtful Instagram post. “I think before I was pregnant I pushed myself a lot more but now I’m realizing that it feels so good to just prioritize your health, happiness, and peace,” the mom-to-be wrote in her caption at the time. Young is also a stepmom to Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, who El Moussa shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

