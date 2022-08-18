You can always count on Nick Cannon to share the sweetest, most heartwarming family moments to our social media feeds, from twinning with his little family to cheering on his son at a baseball game. The dad of eight just documented his latest memorable experience with 11-year-old daughter Monroe — who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, along with her twin brother Morocco — and it includes a big nod to his former partner’s singing career.

The radio host’s August 18 Instagram post is a short-but-sweet video of he and Monroe dancing side by side, breaking out their best moves to Carey’s 1991 hit song “Emotions”. Both Cannon and his daughter have large, soft blankets — Monroe’s is an adorable Frozen themed throw — which they use as props during their silly jam session that Cannon also posted to his TikTok account. “No better way to start our day!!” Cannon wrote in his caption, referring to their family dance party. “All in our #Emotions!!” He tagged Carey’s official Instagram account in the post.

In addition to he and Carey’s twins, Cannon is also a dad to 5-year-old Golden and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, who he shares with model and dancer Brittany Bell, 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa, and newborn Legendary who he shares with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi. Cannon also shared 5-month-old Zen with Alyssa Scott, who passed away tragically last year from a brain tumor.

It’s so nice to see Cannon soaking up moments like this with his kids.

