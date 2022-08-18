Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Smile more, stress less alt

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Shares Rare, Beachside Baby Bump Selfie During Babymoon

Kelly Osbourne Plus Icon
Kelly Osbourne Lionel Hahn/WWD.
Michelle Williams departs after the screening
Top Gun: Maverick" Red Carpet -
Michael Buble, right, and Luisana Lopilato
Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner
View Gallery 18 Images

Mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne just shared a super rare glimpse of her growing baby bump — and revealed a certain way she’s treating herself during the second trimester of her pregnancy!

Osbourne surprised fans when she made the exciting announcement that she was expecting her first child back in May. According to her ultrasound snap at the time, The Osbournes alum was about 10 weeks along when she broke the big news. Until now, Osbourne has laid low, not posting much about her pregnancy since her initial announcement.

The expectant mama’s August 17 Instagram Stories feature Osbourne and her growing baby bump in the reflection of a window. While you can’t make out much of what she’s wearing, the podcaster is donning sandals and a high bun, with sunglasses resting on top of her hair. The backdrop for Osborne’s baby bump selfie is absolutely dreamy, including a picturesque ocean, a gorgeous patio, and lounge chairs looking out into the water.

The next slide on Osbourne’s Instagram Story reveals the reality star is actually on her babymoon. The photo is of a raised massage bed with cozy blankets, surrounded by privacy curtains and the sunshine peeking through. “It’s time for a massage,” a GIF overlay reads in the corner of the photo. The mom-to-be also added a sweet GIF that says “Baby Moon.”

We’re not exactly sure where Osbourne is enjoying her babymoon — but judging by these photos, it looks like her current location could easily rank as one of top best babymoon destinations.

pregnancy sandals shoes

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad