Mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne just shared a super rare glimpse of her growing baby bump — and revealed a certain way she’s treating herself during the second trimester of her pregnancy!

Osbourne surprised fans when she made the exciting announcement that she was expecting her first child back in May. According to her ultrasound snap at the time, The Osbournes alum was about 10 weeks along when she broke the big news. Until now, Osbourne has laid low, not posting much about her pregnancy since her initial announcement.

The expectant mama’s August 17 Instagram Stories feature Osbourne and her growing baby bump in the reflection of a window. While you can’t make out much of what she’s wearing, the podcaster is donning sandals and a high bun, with sunglasses resting on top of her hair. The backdrop for Osborne’s baby bump selfie is absolutely dreamy, including a picturesque ocean, a gorgeous patio, and lounge chairs looking out into the water.

The next slide on Osbourne’s Instagram Story reveals the reality star is actually on her babymoon. The photo is of a raised massage bed with cozy blankets, surrounded by privacy curtains and the sunshine peeking through. “It’s time for a massage,” a GIF overlay reads in the corner of the photo. The mom-to-be also added a sweet GIF that says “Baby Moon.”

We’re not exactly sure where Osbourne is enjoying her babymoon — but judging by these photos, it looks like her current location could easily rank as one of top best babymoon destinations.