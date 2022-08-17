Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Reportedly Use a Mediator to Communicate Amid Ongoing Custody Battle

Setting aside differences to do what’s best for your kids is what parenting is all about. And although Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ divorce keeps getting messier, the two seem to be focusing on the needs of their children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. In order to effectively do this, they reportedly speak through a mediator.

“She and Jason don’t speak to each other, so they have help communicating about the custody schedule,” an insider told PEOPLE today, adding that Wilde “wants to focus on what’s best for the kids.”

This is a good thing! If they know they can’t talk in a productive, civil way, then it’s definitely smart to have a go-between person to help facilitate these difficult conversations.

The source added that Wilde is “upset about the custody drama.”

If you remember, Wilde was served custody papers on stage at CinemaCon in April 2022; the Ted Lasso star denied “prior knowledge” of the public way it would be delivered. Then in August, the Daily Mail obtained court documents from Wilde that said, “Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead, he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible.”

Wilde added in the documents, “Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles.”

Despite the complicated relationship between the exes, Wilde is still thinking of her kids and wants them to see Sudeikis “as much as possible,” the source told PEOPLE. “She hopes they can figure out the best living situation for everyone.”

Breaking up is always challenging when kids are involved. Hopefully Wilde and Sudeikis can come to an agreement soon so this custody battle doesn’t drag on forever!

These celebrity moms talk about raising their kids on their own.