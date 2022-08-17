Kristen Bell Posts Rare Family Photos with Her Kids on Summer Vacation

There’s nothing better than spending time in the beautiful outdoors. The big, open sky, refreshing water, and a healthy dose of vitamin D is exactly what the doctor ordered! Kristen Bell thinks so too, which is why her and husband Dax Shepard recently took their kids on a summer vacation to Idaho — and she posted rare family photos that are so cute!

“Swan Valley, Idaho, on the Snake River 💜,” the Good Place star captioned the post.

In the first photo, Bell, Shepard, and their daughters Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9, are standing in front of Snake River. The girls are dressed in swimsuits and lifejackets, and Bell and Shepard are both wearing hats to protect them from the strong sun. The background is absolutely beautiful, and it seems like everyone is having a great time.

The next photo in the carousel shows Dax and one of their girls hiking up a waterfall path barefoot. In another, Bell and her daughter are looking at a lizard. One of her daughters has her arms wrapped around Shepard in the river in another shot. The family also went horseback riding, had dinner outdoors, and went white-water rafting.

They were visiting Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney, who share daughter Jane, 8, and William, 5. Kimmel is also dad to Katie, 30, and Kevin, 28, with ex Gina Kimmel.

“Thank you @mmcnearney and @jimmykimmel – you’re the best hosts in the biz,” Bell added in her caption, explaining that they were celebrating the birthday of one of their friends for the trip. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host bought the South Fork Lodge in Idaho in November 2020, according to the Wall Street Journal. It has access to the Snake River for fly fishing.

“There’s this beautiful idea about parenting where you get to see the world through your kid’s eyes again,” Bell told PEOPLE in July. It seems like her and Shepard are definitely enjoying the magic of summertime through their kids’ eyes and having tons of fun!

