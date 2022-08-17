Madonna and Her Twins Wore Stunning Matching Dresses & It’s the Ultimate Mother-Daughter Photo Op

Madonna and her 9-year-old twin daughters Stella and Estere wore matching blue and white flowing dresses — and you’ll be seeing triple! The trio was celebrating Madonna’s 64th birthday and were the picture of fashionistas. Madonna topped her dress off with a stylish fedora and the twins rocked some matching white bejeweled headbands.

“Sicilian Queens……. 👑👑👑🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹,” the pop icon captioned a series of photos on her Instagram.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen joyful family snapshots of Stella and Estere wearing adorable matching outfits. They were twinning in tie-dye dress while dancing to a remix of Material Girl in a recent video Madonna shared (see below). We dare you to watch it without smiling!

The singer adopted Stella and Estere in 2017 from the southeast African nation of Malawi. She told PEOPLE at the time that the connection was immediate. “It’s inexplicable,” she said. “It’s like saying, ‘Why do you fall in love with the people you fall in love with?’ You look into the eyes of somebody, you feel their soul, you feel touched by them — that’s it.”

The singer adopted two other children from Malawi, her son David and daughter Mercy. She also has two biological children, Rocco, 22, and Lourdes, 25. Madonna has been open about her decision to expand her family and go down the adoption route, explaining the joys that have come along with having all these kids in her life.

“Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, ‘Why isn’t my kitchen filled with dancing children?’ There’s so many children that need a home,” she told PEOPLE. “I thought, ‘What am I waiting for? Just do it.’”

We’re so glad that she got her kitchen dance parties and is basking in all of the joys of parenthood!

