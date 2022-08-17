Hilary Duff Apparently Crashed Mandy Moore’s Babymoon During Their Last Pregnancies — & The Posts Have Us Cracking Up

Going on a babymoon is such a sacred bonding experience between you and your partner. It’s a chance to get away, pamper yourself, and get some much-needed R&R before your new baby arrives. But when Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith went on a babymoon when Moore was pregnant with Gus, now 18 months, it was crashed by another celebrity couple expecting a baby: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma!

The hilarious story started from an Instagram tribute that Koma posted yesterday in honor of Goldsmith’s 37th birthday. The Winnetka Bowling League singer shared a throwback picture on his Instagram Stories of the two couples. Koma is wearing a short-sleeve button down shirt and standing next to Duff, dressed in a floral sundress. At the time, she was pregnant with Mae, who was born on March 24, 2021. Duff is linking arms with Goldsmith, dressed in a jean jacket and khaki pants, who has his arm around Moore, also wearing a long floral dress that shows off her baby bump.

He doesn’t say where the babymoon took place, but it could have been in a resort near California where they all live. You can see lit-up palm trees over water in the background of the gorgeous shot.

“Happy birthday @taylordawesgoldsmith,” Koma wrote on the picture. “This was from when we took our wives on our baby moon.” It seems totally innocent at first — like Koma and Goldsmith planned a fun babymoon for their wives who were due in February and March, respectively. But Moore added a little more context to the story.

The “In Real Life” singer, who is currently pregnant with baby boy number 2, shared the picture on her Instagram Stories as well, writing “Best vacation surprise ever!!!” Hmm…so, apparently, Moore had no idea that Duff and Koma would be joining her on the babymoon.

As it turns out — it was a surprise for Goldsmith too! The How I Met Your Father star explained that she and Koma apparently crashed the babymoon. She posted the same picture on her Instagram Stories (adding a party hat sticker on Goldsmith’s head), and wrote, “Matt we actually just wormed our way in their bb moon” with a hand-covering-the-eyes emoji.

Duff’s candid explanation is so funny! Apparently, they saw their friends going on a babymoon and decided to join, too. Can you blame them? The couple also share Banks, 3, and Duff is mom to Luca, 10, with ex Mike Comrie, so they just wanted a weekend away without the kids.

But Moore did call it the “best” surprise, and we aren’t shocked. After all, she’s opened up about her friendship with Duff before.

“Hilary is the coolest and she is a super-mom. She and Matt have become really close friends with my husband and I. But they have a kid who’s six weeks younger than Gus. And so, we had babies at the same time and she, being the super-mom that she is, formed a cool mom club,” the This Is Us star said in an interview with InStyle in May 2022. “Somehow, I got invited into it and it’s the best. I’ve made so many wonderful friends. We all just gathered earlier this week and had dinner and we have baby classes together and it’s incredible. It’s so much fun. I’m very, very grateful to have those resources and just incredible women to be able to lean on. We’re all kind of going through this chapter of our lives together.”

When their babies were little, Moore and Duff had a playdate. “When August met Mae,” Moore wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside a picture of Gus looking calm next to a crying Mae, per E! News. “A love story for the ages.”

Being pregnant with your best friend and having kids at the same time is so special! We love seeing these celeb besties enjoying life and motherhood together.

