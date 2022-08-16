4moms Recalls More Than 2 Million Baby Swings and Rockers After Infant’s Death

More than 2 million baby swings and rockers from the popular baby product company 4moms were recalled after an infant died, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“4moms has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat, including a 10-month-old infant who died from asphyxiation, and a 10-month-old infant who suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver,” the commission said in a statement.

The products are 4moms MamaRoo Baby Swing, versions 1.0 through 4.0 and RockaRoo Baby Rockers. They were sold at BuyBuy Baby, Target stores nationwide, 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010 through August 2022.

When not in use, the swing and rocker’s restraint straps can dangle below the seat and a crawling infant may become entangled. The latest MamaRoo, which was released in July, was not part of the recall because the harness and strap were redesigned, according to The New York Times.

In a statement, 4moms CEO Gary Waters explained it was a voluntary recall. “We are deeply saddened by the two incidents that occurred when babies crawled under the seat of unoccupied MamaRoo swings,” he said. “After investigating the circumstances behind these two incidents, 4moms decided to conduct a voluntary recall in partnership with the CPSC.”

If you have one of these products in your home, the Product Safety Commission advises you stop use immediately. Place the rocker or swing in an area that infants aren’t able to access and contact 4moms to register for a free strap fastener. You can reach the company toll-free at 877-870-7390 Monday through Friday or by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com. There’s also an option to contact 4moms online at https://www.4momsrecall.expertinquiry.com. 4Moms will also be reaching out to costumers who purchased the items in question.

If you want immediate updates on future recalls, head to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, where you can sign up for alerts.