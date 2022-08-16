Andy Cohen’s 3-Month-Old Daughter Lucy in a Vegetable-Themed Romper is Too Cute For Words

Brace yourselves. Lucy, Andy Cohen’s 3-month-old daughter, wearing a bright yellow romper covered in vegetables just might be the cutest thing you’ll see all day. And that’s on top of her bright blue eyes gazing at the camera. Cohen shared the photo, alongside the caption: “I mean….”

If you have a sudden hankering for this adorable baby outfit (we get it!), you can find a whole host of them here.

Cohen’s celebrity friends piled into the comment section to discuss just how adorable the little one is. “She’s so beautiful,” Khloe Kardashian wrote. “Too cute! 😍” Katie Couric added.

Lucy is growing up so fast and Cohen has been taking us inside many of her precious early moments. Last month, he shared a video of himself singing Candyman to Lucy as she sweetly grooved along. She was wearing a very cute onesie with Snoopy printed on it, continuing her fashionista streak. “Lucy x ‘Candyman,'” the WWHL host wrote. “I love singing to my girl. Every week she gets a little more ‘awake.'”

Lucy is part of a tight-knit family. She’s got Papa Cohen and her big brother Benjamin, who was born in 2019. Cohen announced the exciting news that he had a new child on Instagram, sharing a photo of the newborn on April 29. He had the biggest smile on his face as he cuddled his little one.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!” Cohen wrote. “She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

We can’t wait for more candid moments from this sweet, ultra-fashionable family.

