Kaavia Had the Ultimate Shady Baby Response When She Wasn't Invited on Vacation with Gabrielle Union

Kaavia James is not pleased she’s missing out on some much-needed TLC. The 3-year-old got news that she wasn’t given an RSVP on an upcoming vacation with her mom Gabrielle Union and, as you can see from the video below, Shady Baby has officially come out.

“When your child finds out that you’re going on vacation but they’re not invited,” Union said in a voiceover, accompanied by an evil laugh. “Stay mad, Jan, stay mad.” Kaavia’s adorably irked facial expression says it all.

Not to say that Kaavia hasn’t gotten her share of adventures and fun this summer. Over the past few months we’ve seen her whipping around on her scooter, getting some gorgeous braids, receiving a package of great toys from “Uncle” Ludacris and enjoying a whole lot of pool time.

One of the biggest highlights was when she performed a whole fashion show where she showed off items from Beyonce’s clothing line Ivy Park. Neon yellow swimsuits, for the win.

Perhaps our favorite part of Kaavia’s action-packed summer? When her mom posted a heartfelt video about her ongoing mission to teach her little one to “love every part of herself.” Union took to Instagram to share a very powerful message on self-love.

“From the time Black girls are born, folks are checking our ears and nail beds to see how dark we might be or the incessant commentary about what ‘grade’ of hair our kids might have,” she wrote.  “I want Kaav to feel beautiful and powerful in EVERY room she walks into no matter who is standing next to her. Her beauty, her power, her love, is HERS. I want her to be free of Eurocentric beauty ideals and embrace all our glory. She will know that loving all of herself in no way diminishes the love that others have for themselves.”

We really could not love this mother-daughter duo more.

