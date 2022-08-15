Madonna is Absolutely Glowing in This Birthday Snapshot with Her 22-Year-Old Son Rocco

Madonna looked all kinds of chic as she celebrated her son Rocco’s 22nd birthday. The megastar shared snapshots from the elegant celebration which included lots of candles, live music and a beautiful, historic-looking home as the backdrop.

Fans got a glimpse of the mother-son duo embracing, along with several solo shots of Madonna posing up a storm for the camera while wearing a white silk dress. “From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco #rocco 🦁🎂🎉🍾♥️,” she wrote alongside the photos.

Rocco, who Madonna shares with her ex Guy Ritchie, doesn’t often appear in photos on the singer’s grid. She did, however, give fans a peek at her son’s artwork in March, which included a series of portraits, one of which his mom posed in front of. “Anyone who knows me, knows my passion for ART—so you can imagine how proud I am to share some of my Son Rocco’s paintings with you! 🎨🎨🎨! He goes by the name—RHED! ♥️” Madonna captioned the series of photos.

Her son got his fine art degree at Central St Martins school of Art in London, per The Sun.

Madonna is a single mom of six kids, and the superstar has been candid about the challenges that come along with juggling her career and parenthood. During a 2019 interview with Vogue, she noted that there are “no living role models” for her.

“Because nobody does what I do,” she said. “And that’s kind of scary. I can look back at women who I think were great and amazing – freedom fighters, like Simone de Beauvoir or Angela Davis – but they didn’t have kids. Being a single parent of six children, I continue to be creative and be an artist and be politically active, to have a voice, to do all the things that I do. So I mean, there isn’t anybody in my position.”

From where we’re standing, we think she’s doing just great!

