Jessica Alba Celebrated Her 11-Year-Old Daughter Haven’s Birthday with Candid Never-Before-Seen Videos

It’s Jessica Alba’s daughter Haven’s birthday and the proud mama is celebrating in style! She wished her pre-teen the happiest of days on Instagram, with a video featuring some of the sweetest moments, from Haven as a little toddler to mother-daughter choreographed dance videos to cooking time and much, much more. It’s such a treat watching her grow up!

“Yesterday we celebrated my Havie baby as she turned 1️⃣1️⃣ 🎉🎂🎈🥳 ,” Alba wrote. “I am so proud of the beautiful human this leo 🦁angel is 🥹 an old soul, able to see through all the ish, the most kind, intelligent, happy, positive human 🧡. ” The actress went on to tell her daughter that she can do anything she sets her mind to and she’ll have her back forever. “Your power lies in your kind heart, sweet nature and perseverance,” Alba lovingly concluded.

It’s been a big summer for Haven. She graduated from elementary school in June and is headed to middle school next year. Her mom marked the occasion by sharing another adoring post that highlighted the youngster and all of her many attributes. “Over the last 6 years, you have grown into such a kind, considerate leader that always checks in on those around you,” Alba said. “You are a natural shoulder for people to lean on, and give great advice – wise way beyond your years! You are naturally intuitive and intelligent, but I love how much pride you put into your work.”

Check out the sweet family photo below featuring Haven, Alba, husband Cash Warren and their 14-year-old daughter Honor.

Alba is clearly such a loving mom. She loves to share photos of her kids, whether it’s just a fun family dinner or a hilarious candid moment. The actress and Honest Beauty founder has spoken out about how much parenthood has shaped her — and her experience is extremely relatable.

“When I became a mom, I just kind of opened up and got a new perspective,” Alba told PEOPLE in 2020. “I have a fearlessness and a confidence that I think you can only get with experience and age. Some people get it earlier, but it took me a while.”

Yup, we totally hear that. Here’s to so many more landmark parenting moments to come!

