Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Show Off Their ‘Family Vibe’ in a Sweet Dance Party With Their Kids

The Zeta-Jones/Douglas household is having a ball. Zeta-Jones shared a cute video on Instagram that featured herself, Douglas, and their two children, 19-year-old Carys and 22-year-old Dylan. The foursome can be seen dancing up a storm, showing off their best moves for the camera. Carys and her dad opted for a sweet slow dance while Dylan and his mom went for a more groovy style.

“Our family vibe😂,” the actress wrote. As you can see below, the vibes of this tight-knit group are absolutely A+.

This was a rare treat for fans of the Zeta-Jones/Douglas clan. The actress doesn’t typically post candid family moments on Instagram though she does like to share tributes to her kids whenever they hit an exciting milestone . Last week, she uploaded a series of candid photos in celebration of Dylan’s birthday, which included snapshots of her son from toddler years to his college graduation. “Happy 22nd Birthday Dylan. Zero to 22!” the proud mom wrote. “You are everything to me and everything is you. The joy you have brought to this world thus far, is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”