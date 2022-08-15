Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Show Off Their ‘Family Vibe’ in a Sweet Dance Party With Their Kids

The Zeta-Jones/Douglas household is having a ball. Zeta-Jones shared a cute video on Instagram that featured herself, Douglas, and their two children, 19-year-old Carys and 22-year-old Dylan. The foursome can be seen dancing up a storm, showing off their best moves for the camera. Carys and her dad opted for a sweet slow dance while Dylan and his mom went for a more groovy style.
“Our family vibe😂,” the actress wrote. As you can see below, the vibes of this tight-knit group are absolutely A+.
Zeta-Jones also posted a loving message to Carys on her 19th birthday in April, sharing a vintage shot of the two of them as well as a stunning recent photo of her daughter on the beach. “Happy 19th Birthday to my beautiful daughter (inside and out) Carys, everyday is a joy because of you. I love you with all my heart❤️Mama,” her caption read.
Dylan and Carys spent their childhood growing in Bermuda, far away from the glitz of Hollywood and the hassle of paparazzi. That upbringing, it seems, offered a really grounded experience for the foursome.
“Their childhood memories are so wonderful: waking up and being at the beach, swimming in the ocean, climbing rocks and trees,” Jones told Homes & Gardens last year. “I was young, I’d won an Oscar, it was before my husband’s cancer, which was really traumatic for him and our family, so it was a golden time. And there was total privacy, which was paramount for us bringing up our children. We have great fond memories of being there.”
