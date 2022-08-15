Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Show Off Their 'Family Vibe' in a Sweet Dance Party With Their Kids

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images
The Zeta-Jones/Douglas household is having a ball. Zeta-Jones shared a cute video on Instagram that featured herself, Douglas, and their two children, 19-year-old Carys and 22-year-old Dylan. The foursome can be seen dancing up a storm, showing off their best moves for the camera. Carys and her dad opted for a sweet slow dance while Dylan and his mom went for a more groovy style.

“Our family vibe😂,” the actress wrote. As you can see below, the vibes of this tight-knit group are absolutely A+.

This was a rare treat for fans of the Zeta-Jones/Douglas clan. The actress doesn’t typically post candid family moments on Instagram though she does like to share tributes to her kids whenever they hit an exciting milestone. Last week, she uploaded a series of candid photos in celebration of Dylan’s birthday, which included snapshots of her son from toddler years to his college graduation.  “Happy 22nd Birthday Dylan. Zero to 22!” the proud mom wrote. “You are everything to me and everything is you. The joy you have brought to this world thus far, is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Zeta-Jones also posted a loving message to Carys on her 19th birthday in April, sharing a vintage shot of the two of them as well as a stunning recent photo of her daughter on the beach. “Happy 19th Birthday to my beautiful daughter (inside and out) Carys, everyday is a joy because of you. I love you with all my heart❤️Mama,” her caption read.

Dylan and Carys spent their childhood growing in Bermuda, far away from the glitz of Hollywood and the hassle of paparazzi. That upbringing, it seems, offered a really grounded experience for the foursome.

“Their childhood memories are so wonderful: waking up and being at the beach, swimming in the ocean, climbing rocks and trees,” Jones told Homes & Gardens last year. “I was young, I’d won an Oscar, it was before my husband’s cancer, which was really traumatic for him and our family, so it was a golden time. And there was total privacy, which was paramount for us bringing up our children. We have great fond memories of being there.”

