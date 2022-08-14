Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Every Mom as She's Getting Ready for Back to School Season & the Photo Is So Adorable!

Delilah Gray
Jennifer Love Hewitt David Buchan/Variety.
Back-to-school season is here, and Jennifer Love Hewitt isn’t wasting time getting her and her kids in the spirit! Two of her kids are in elementary school, and the Ghost Whisperer star is over the moon.

On Aug 13, Hewitt posted a photo from her kitchen that shows precisely what her household has been doing this season, and it’s so cute to see the excitement! She posted the picture with the caption, “We are ready for the new school year! Can’t wait to give these to the kids. Can’t believe I will have a 3rd grader, 1st grader, and 1-year-old in the same month! Life is beautiful❤️.”

In the photo, we see Hewitt’s kitchen countertops covered in back-to-school gear and decorations, from an adorable banner to little gift baskets for her growing kids. We see that she made little care packages for her kids Atticus and Autumn, in preparation for the big day! This is so cute; we can only imagine how excited Hewitt is in real life over this!

Hewitt and her husband Brian Hallisay have welcomed three kids since tying the knot in Nov 2013: Autumn, 8, Atticus, 7, and Aiden, who’s almost one year old!

“I think before becoming a parent, love was something that sounded beautiful and was out there and portrayed in movies and felt at certain times when I met my husband,” she said to Us Weekly back in the summer of 2019. “Then [Brian and I] very quickly started having kids, and the love that I feel for the person that allowed me to have that dream in having those children and the love that you have for your children, it opens you up in a way that makes you more vulnerable than you could ever possibly imagine.”

